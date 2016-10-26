Home States Karnataka

KSRTC for Devaraj, BDA for Venkatesh?

The fight for heading Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), KSRTC, BMTC, KUWSSB are the fiercest.

BENGALURU: With the Congress high command giving its consent to appoint 20 MLAs as heads of various boards and corporations, intense lobbying is on Congress to head resourceful and lucrative government bodies.

According to sources, R V Devaraj is likely to be made the Chairman of KSRTC and Periyapatna Venkatesh is the frontrunner to head BDA. Shivananda Patil is said to have been promised to be made chairman of Karnataka Housing Board.

Similarly, Muniratna is said to be the leading contender to head Karnataka State Slum Development Board. In all, the Congress high command has given the go-ahead for appointing dhairpersons and deputy chairpersons for 92 boards and corporations of which 20 would go to MLAs and the rest for party workers.

Though the list has been finalised, it is expected to be announced only after October 27 when AICC General Secretary in-charge of party affairs in Karnataka,, Digvijay Singh, will be in Bengaluru to attend a felicitation rally for KPCC president G Parameshwara on completing six years as the head of state Congress.

