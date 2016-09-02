Strike evokes mixed response in Karnataka

Home States Karnataka

The one-day nationwide strike called by ten central trade unions today evoked a mixed response in Karnataka.

By PTI

BENGALURU: The one-day nationwide strike called by ten central trade unions today evoked a mixed response in Karnataka. While the state-run transport buses remained off the roads causing inconvenience to office-goers and those travelling to distant places, shops, establishments, markets and hotels functioned normally.

Though some auto and cab unions had announced their support for the bandh, their movement was by and large normal  in Bengaluru. Metro services are also functioning normally.Keeping safety of students in mind, authorities in various districts have declared holiday for school and college goers.

Police have made elaborate security arrangements in the state to avoid any untoward incident. In Bengaluru police personnel have been deployed across the city. Thirty-six platoons of Karnataka State Reserve Police, 21 of City Armed Reserve and 270 Police patrol vehicles are deployed across Bengaluru, officials said.

Demonstrations are being held by trade unions across the state. At a march held in the city, protesters with banners marched from Town hall to Freedom Park here shouting slogans against government policies.

The unions have called the protest against the central government's "indifference" to their demands for better wages and facilities and "anti-worker" changes in labour laws.

