Siddaramaiah, 2 ministers meet senior counsel Nariman to discuss Cauvery case

Siddaramaiah was accompanied by Water Resources M B Patil and Rural and Panchayat Raj Minister H K Patil.

Published: 04th September 2016 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2016 04:37 AM   |  A+A-

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met senior counsel Fali Nariman on Saturday to discuss further strategies regarding the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

Siddaramaiah was accompanied by Water Resources M B Patil and Rural and Panchayat Raj Minister H K Patil. The Supreme Court on Friday had recommended to the Karnataka government to consider releasing water to Tamil Nadu not considering the state’s appeal that they are not in a position to do so.

The state has contended in the recent days that the Cauvery basin has only 51 tmcft of water, out of which 40 tmcft is required to fulfill the drinking water needs of Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mandya and surrounding areas. The rest of the water is required for irrigation, the state government has maintained, refusing to accede to Tamil Nadu’s demand for release of 50 tmcft of water to save their standing crops. The matter will come up for hearing before the Supreme Court on September 5.

Minister M B Patil said the apex court would once again be apprised of ground realities in the state. “We will give them complete details about water inflow, our requirements and all the factors that are present right now. A detailed presentation will be made by the legal team about the water flow from Kabini, Hemavathi, Harangi and KRS dams. We will also tell them about the deficit in the inflow. Our inability to release water will be explained very clearly,” he said.

While the state government is not likely to make any suggestions about sending an independent team to assess the situation, Patil was of the opinion that it was not possible to hide anything when it came to water storage. “Everything is followed on a day-to-day basis by the Central Water Commission, right from the storage levels in our dams to how much of water is stored in Mettur dam. It is transparent now. We will not suggest it, but if the court wants an independent team to assess the situation, then we will welcome it,” Patil said.

