Special prayers mark Mother Teresa's sainthood at Bengaluru

BENGALURU: With tears streaming and hands clasped in reverence, nearly 300 people of all faiths watched the live telecast of Mother Teresa’s canonisation on a giant screen at Kammanahalli on Sunday.

The special screening was organised from 1.30 pm by Echo Centre for Juvenile Justice, a non-profit organisation that works with children.

A statue of Mother Teresa was also unveiled on the occasion by Augustine, principal of St Norbert School at Doddagubbi and Fr Antony Sebastian, founder and executive director of Echo.

Many churches across the city held special prayers and live screening of the holy occasion.

Sister Rity M C of the Missionaries of Charity, Yelahanka, said, “Mass feeding for 250 people was organised at the Infant Jesus Church Agrahara near Yelahanka, which is a part of the Holy Rosary Church.”

A mass was held in the church earlier in the day. To celebrate the sainthood, 300 families will be offered dry rations on Tuesday, she added. “A special screening was watched by the Sisters inside the Holy Rosary Church,” Sister Rity said.

Fr George Kannanthanam, founder and director of NGO Project Vision in Bengaluru, had met Mother Teresa in person in Delhi during a conference.

He was working on behalf of Prison Ministry India in prisons across the country. “The meeting has made a huge impact in my life and work,” he told Express.

He said these words of Mother Teresa on the need for compassion to be shown to prisoners still ring in his ears: “Nobody should feel unwanted or unloved. If anyone makes them feel that way, we need to show them someone cares for you and God loves you.”

Fr Kannanthanam also worked at a leprosy centre run by the Archdiocese in Sumanahalli from 2001 to 2013, inspired by Mother’s work for lepers.

Sharing his happiness on conferment of the sainthood, Kannanthanam said, “Mother is already a model for countless individuals. Many more will now get inspired by her.”

Archbishop Bernard Moras of Bengaluru, who was invited to the Vatican to witness the canonisation, will be holding the official celebrations at the Francis Xavier Cathedral in Coles Park next Sunday.