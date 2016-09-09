Home States Karnataka

Cauvery heat refuses to die down, Karnataka braces for bandh today

The Bengaluru-Mysuru highway again wore a deserted look with no public or private transport plying.

Published: 09th September 2016 05:16 AM

Protestors carrying out a mock funeral procession of chief minister Siddaramaiah in Mandya on Thursday. | (S Udayshankar | EPS)

MANDYA/ MYSURU/BENGALURU: It was the third day of an unofficial bandh in Mandya district on Thursday. Commercial establishments stayed shut and so did education institutions. Mandya as well as Mysuru witnessed protests since early morning with farmers pouring on to the streets with bullock carts and tractors. The Bengaluru-Mysuru highway again wore a deserted look with no public or private transport plying.

The road was blocked at various points with farmers setting tyres on fire. Karnataka Janashakthi Samithi members and hundreds of protesters staged a huge protest in Mandya. Protests also erupted in Maddur, Pandavapura, Srirangapatna and other taluks. Hundreds of advocates of Mysuru Bar Association laid siege to Krishna Raja Sagar reservoir, condemning the apex court’s order. Farmers also continued their protest at the site for the third day.

In the wake of the Statewide bandh called by several outfits on Friday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah sent out a strong message to those who indulge in violence and attempt to damage public property. He appealed to the people to maintain peace throughout the day.

Siddaramaiah said the government will not be a mute spectator if anyone tries to indulge in violence or arson. Such elements will be dealt with severely. History-sheeters and habitual offenders have been rounded up as a precautionary measure, he said.

Elaborating on the security arrangements in the state, he said, “Apart from the State Reserve Police, 10 companies of central forces like CRPF and RAF have been deployed to prevent any untoward incident. Also, police forces from the neighbouring states have been deployed. There are two companies from Kerala, two from AP and one from Maharashtra.”

