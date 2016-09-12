Cauvery test for Karnataka today as SC, panel set to hear its pleas

Express News Service By

BENGALURU: It’s a day of trial for Karnataka in its legal battle for Cauvery on Monday.

The Supreme Court is set to hear Karnataka’s petition seeking modification of the order directing the state to release 15,000 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu for 10 days as an interim measure to save the Samba crop in the neighbouring state.

The day will also see Karnataka present before the Cauvery Supervisory Committee the dismal picture of water availability and its own needs, expressing its inability to release any more water.

The Modification Petition, handed over to Supreme Court’s Judicial Registrar General late on Saturday night, was expected to come up for hearing on Sunday. However, the apex court on Sunday fixed the hearing for Monday at 10.30am.

The petition will come up before the division bench headed by Justice Dipak Mishra and Justice Uday Umesh Lalit who had on September 5 ordered Karnataka to release water.

Karnataka is set to seek reduction in the quantum of water to be released to 10,000 cusecs daily for six days.

According to sources, Karnataka has, in its application, said the state had already released 66,000 cusecs from September 5 to 10 as a goodwill gesture and the discharge was still on.

The petition also explains how Tamil Nadu is allegedly storing the water for its crop needs, while people in Cauvery basin in Karnataka are heading for a drinking water crisis. Any continuation of water release would put state’s farmers and general public in the Cauvery basin in severe distress.

The state is already witnessing widespread agitation which is threatening to escalate. Crucial Cauvery panel meet today:

Karnataka is set to make a detailed presentation on its distress in Cauvery basin due to deficit rainfall and poor storage in its reservoirs before the Cauvery Supervisory Committee on Monday in Delhi amid apprehensions of Tamil Nadu pressing for more water in accordance with the final award of Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT). The state government is expected to request the committee to send an expert team to study the ground reality in Karnataka.

The meeting has been convened in the backdrop of the Supreme Court in its September 5 order asking Karnataka to release 15,000 cusecs of water for 10 days to Tamil Nadu and also asking Tamil Nadu to approach the Cauvery Supervisory Committee to seek further action to implement the Tribunal’s final award.

According to the Tribunal award, Karnataka was to have released a total of 94tmcft of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu from June 1 to August 31. However, Karnataka had released just 33tmcft due to deficient rains and poor storage in its reservoirs. Tamil Nadu moved the Supreme Court citing this shortfall(61tmcft) in discharge from Karnataka and had sought directions to Karnataka to release 50tmcft.

Karnataka is eager to present the details on the water needs of its own farmers and the drinking water crisis that is looming over Bengaluru and other towns in Cauvery basin. With Karnataka releasing 15,000 cusecs of water daily to Tamil Nadu, the situation is expected to worsen.

According to sources in the Water Resources department, Karnataka needs about 95tmcft of water to meet its agriculture, drinking water and power generation needs while the storage is expected to fall to about 40tmcft after releasing 1.50 lakh cusecs(13tmcft) to Tamil Nadu. Any directions to release more water would be disastrous for Karnataka and this would be explained in detail, sources said.

Karnataka will also highlight the storage of over 40tmcft of water in Mettur dam, which could take care of Tamil Nadu farmers’ need for samba crop and present a strong argument that the neighbouring state is seeking more water to store the water for the next crop (kuruvai), while the farmers of Karnataka are denied water for even single crop.

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda urged the state to explain to the court the crisis Karnataka farmers are facing.