BENGALURU: Karnataka’s legal team on the Cauvery issue has failed to protect the interests of the state even in distress times. This is the opinion of legal eagles in the state, including Supreme Court and Karnataka High Court advocates. They also strongly feel that the government must change the team, pointing out that the existing team has been losing case after case over the past few decades.

Currently, Karnataka’s legal team comprises of three senior advocates — F S Nariman, Anil B Divan and S S Javali (all octogenarians), Advocate General M R Naik, and a group of advocates, to name a few — Mohan V Katarki (responsible for drafting applications), S C Sharma, R S Ravi, J M Gangadhar, Ranvir Singh, and V N Raghupathy, Advocate on Record.

According to leading lawyers, “For many years, successive state governments have retained this team and reposed faith in them even though they have repeatedly lost while Tamil Nadu, having a small and smart team, and juggling its team members often, has won.”

Constitutional expert and Karnataka HC advocate C V Sudhindra said, “The legal team has utterly failed to present Karnataka’s case in the proper perspective with facts, figures and technical evidence. The team was so incompetent that a very poorly drafted and ill-prepared application was filed before the apex court. They have not understood the ground realities and hence failed to present it all these years. It’s time they make way for a new team.”

Supreme Court Senior Advocate A K Ganguly, who represented Tamil Nadu in the Cauvery dispute between 1994 and 2002, says he always took an apolitical approach to protect national interests. “I had the best of relations with the technical team and lawyers of Karnataka. The problem has been politicised to no end. We need a statesman to resolve this issue.”

Ganguly added, “As a far as the legal team is concerned, the counsel has to take a call depending on the circumstances and whether Nariman exceeded his brief (regarding release of 10,000 cusecs per day to TN) and acted on his own, only he and the state government will know”

On the modification petition filed by Karnataka, Ganguly said, “Law and order cannot be cited as a reason for not releasing water. It should have been the merits of the case -- storage levels, distress situation, etc. No court will accept such reasons for not enforcing its order. Although the present team has been there for a long time, they need injection of fresh blood.”

Nariman’s apology

Sudhindra said further damage was done when Nariman apologised for the poorly drafted application, harming Karnataka’s interests. “He apologised to the court for no fault of Karnataka and failed to draw court’s attention to material facts and ground reality,” he stressed.

When results are consistently disappointing, the blame on the legal team is justified, concurs Supreme Court advocate K V Dhananjay. “They have not done their best and even their billings are unexplained. There is no justice in pocketing money when they have no expertise about inter-state water disputes and are unable to represent the state’s case. The application should have been drafted with great care. After all, it is in the interest of the whole state.”

Mock arguments

Dhananjay added the team should have done mock arguments to counter Tamil Nadu’s charges. “For the money they are charging, they should have done this umpteen times. We need to send this team away. They are doing so badly, there is not much to lose and any new team will work better than this. Tamil Nadu has been changing its lawyers often with positive results.”

TN’s application

The drafting of Tamil Nadu’s application highlighted and countered Karnataka with statistics, facts and figures and claimed that Karnataka had cheated and released waters in Bengaluru and other regions illegally. It also said that Karnataka had been dishonest and deviant in its conduct and frustrated TN’s rights.