Petition seeking CBI probe into death of DySP MK Ganapathy dismissed

BENGALURU: The High Court on Tuesday dismissed the petition seeking CBI probe into the unnatural death of DySP M K Ganapathy.  Justice S Abdul Nazeer, who heard the petition filed by K Kushalappa and K Machaiah, the father and brother, respectively, of the deceased police officer, dismissed the petition.

The judge noted that there is no need to refer the matter for CBI, as the petitioners have opportunity to protest the report submitted by CID before magistrate in Madikeri and seek directions to hand over  the matter for CBI.

It may be noted that CID submitted B report to the magistrate court.  During the hearing, the counsel of the petitioners, argued that former home minister K J George and senior IPS officers A M Prasad and Pronab Mohanty - whose names were mentioned by Ganapathy in an interview to a television channel, as responsible for his death before he committed suicide - are holding high office in the state government. Therefore, there should be impartial probe, the counsel argued.  

The Additional Advocate General A S Ponnanna argued that, if there is any cause, the same should be raised before the magistrate court in Madikeri. The police have filed the report before the magistrate after the investigation, he added. 

M K Ganapathy, who was serving as DySP at Mangaluru was found hanging under mysterious circumstances at a lodge in Madikeri on July 7.

