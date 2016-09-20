Home States Karnataka

SC order on Cauvery 'unimplementable': Siddaramaiah

Chief  Minister Siddaramaiah has called for a cabinet and an  all-party meeting tomorrow to chalk out the next step.

Published: 20th September 2016 09:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2016 12:43 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

BENGALURU: Terming the Supreme Court's order  directing Karnataka to release 6,000 cusecs of Cauvery water  to Tamil Nadu till September 27 as "unimplementable", Chief  Minister Siddaramaiah has called for a cabinet and an  all-party meeting tomorrow to chalk out the next step.  "....the Supreme Court has passed an order, since we do  not have water, it is very difficult to implement it. It is  an unimplementable order," he told reporters here. 

Siddaramaiah said Karnataka had placed certain facts based  on ground reality before the Cauvery Supervisory Committee but  it still passed an order directing the state to release 3,000  cusecs per day between September 21 and 30.  Noting the committee was constituted by the apex court  only, he said it had given a direction on September 5 to Tamil  Nadu to approach the committee and also asked Karnataka to  file a response to the neighbouring state's plea.  Despite all this, the Supreme Court has passed an order  today, he said.

>>SC asks Karnataka to release 6000 cusecs, per day to TN till September 27 

Siddaramaiah appealed to public to maintain peace, while  assuring that the government "is committed" to protect the  interest of the state and its people and farmers.  "There is a cabinet meeting tomorrow, we will discuss, we  are waiting for the copy of the order of the  Supreme Court.  The (state) cabinet will take a view, meanwhile we will  consult legal experts also".  "I have also called an all-party meeting tomorrow, in  that meeting we will discuss the pros and cons of this order.  After taking views and opinion of leaders from all parties we  will proceed further," he added. 

Karnataka will have to release 6,000 cusecs of Cauvery   water per day to Tamil Nadu from tomorrow till September 27,  the Supreme Court said today while raising the quantum fixed   by the Supervisory Committee yesterday by 3000 cusecs. 

A bench of Justices Dipak Misra and U U Lalit has also   directed the Centre to constitute within four weeks the  Cauvery Water Management Board (CWMB) as directed by the  Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) in its award. 

Apparently keeping in mind last week's widespread violence  over the Cauvery issue in Bengaluru, Siddarmaiah said, "I  appeal to the people, especially to people from Cauvery basin  to maintain peace; they should not get carried away by  emotions. Government is committed to protecting the interest  of  the state, its people and its farmers. Every one should  cooperate..."  Soon after the Supreme Court's order, the chief minister  held meetings with senior state ministers and officials.

