Is state inviting contempt of court?

BENGALURU: The series of meetings on Wednesday chaired by the chief minister finally resulted in the government announcing that they were deferring the implementation of the Supreme Court order till the legislature session is held on Friday. With this, the government is likely to attract contempt of court as it will not obey the Supreme Court interim order. The Supreme Court had on Tuesday asked Karnataka to release 6,000 cusecs of water every day from September 21 to 27.

Legal experts say that any disobedience of court orders will automatically result in contempt of court, but the question is whether the government has wilfully caused contempt.

“The state can prove that it was impossible to comply with the orders and hence it resulted in contempt. There could also be a question on whether this was a failure of discharge of constitutional duties and whether President’s rule should be imposed. But this is an extreme viewpoint and may not arise,” senior counsel and former advocate general Ashok Haranahalli said.

The contempt can arise anyway. As soon as the government fails to release water, apart from the Tamil Nadu government, anyone can move a contempt petition. Besides, the apex court can itself take up suo motu contempt proceedings in the next hearing.

Another instance of disobedience of court order was when S M Krishna was chief minister. He too had refused to release Cauvery water. However, Krishna complied with the orders after appearing at the apex court.

Experts also say that it might work in Siddaramaiah’s favour because he did not take a unilateral decision not to release water but convened an all-party meeting and also consulted the Cabinet before arriving at a decision.

Haranahalli opined: “It is another opportunity to prove before the court that the drinking water needs of a state should come before the irrigation needs of a neighbouring state. That the non compliance happened after consultations with everyone is likely to work in our favour. This firm stand will help prove the seriousness of our situation.”

Another senior counsel, however, says that not obeying the orders set a bad precedent. “If the government can do this, then what will stop other litigants from violating court orders or even the citizens from following government orders?” he asked.

If found guilty of contempt, the chief secretary, who represents the state, could face jail time. He could however avert that by claiming the decision was made by the government and not him, another advocate said.

