Tax incentives to investors will help startups: Tharoor

BENGALURU: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday said that what the Central government has been doing to facilitate startups is not enough. He was speaking at the Bloombloom Fed Bank event on startups held in the city on Saturday.

He believes that rather than giving tax exemption to startups in the first few years when they are struggling to break even, the government should give tax incentives to investors so that entrepreneurs get more support.

“Last year, International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicted that Indian economy will be the fastest growing, and age is on India’s side. By 2020, the average age in Europe will be 46 years, Japan will be 47 years and India will be just 29 years old. We need to capitalise on this demographic dividend. Entrepreneurs should seize this opportunity,” said Tharoor.

He also pointed out how entrepreneurs can take a lesson or two from indigenous business model like Dabbawala. He said, “While we create things here, the world is watching and taking lessons from us. Case studies of Dabbawalas and Lalu Yadav’s railway policies are being studied at Harvard University. At University of Toronto, the Indian style of ‘jugaad’ (innovative fix) is also being closely studied. But ‘jugaad’ is not always bad. For instance, in the Tata Nano car, the steel engine was replaced with aluminium engine and it still serves the purpose. The cost of our mission to Mars is less than the Hollywood movie ‘Gravity’, he said.

The event also saw two panel discussions about startups.