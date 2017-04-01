Karnataka labourer’s son denied seat for making college pay

Express News Service

MYSURU: A labourer’s son was allegedly denied a seat in a government college despite merit, all because he made the college staff cough up Rs 25,000 for their clerical mistake in his and classmates’ marks cards.

Mohana Kumar, a resident of Channarayapatna in Hassan district, had applied for a MCom seat at the Government First Grade College in Udaypura which is 10 km away from his home.

He had secured 1,550 ranking in CET and could not make it to the first list but was eligible to get a seat in the second list. But shockingly, the college overlooked Kumar and gave admissions to four others who were below him in the ranking list.

When questioned, the college authorities turned him away saying that he applied for the seat after the admissions were over. But Kumar had an acknowledgement slip issued by the college to prove that he had applied well before the admissions were over. He took up the matter with the University of Mysore.

Member of UoM academic council Nagesh Kariyappa raised the issue at a recent meeting to which Registrar Prof R Rajanna said the college has been instructed to give him admission.

Meanwhile, Kumar told Express that he has lost a full year just because he made the college pay for its mistake. He did his BCom in the same college during which he and eight others were asked to pay fee to set right spelling mistakes in their names in marks cards.

“It was a clerical mistake committed by the college’s office staff. We refused to pay up for their mistake. When they declined to correct it, I called a press conference seeking justice. Finally, the staff had to pay from their pockets totaling up to Rs 25,000 to get it done. It was because of this grudge that I was denied a seat,” alleged Kumar.

He said he was made to run from pillar to post in college and university for the last one year to get the seat, with every official passing the buck. This, however, has not demoralised Kumar and he is hopeful of getting justice and studying in the same college.

Though, after being denied a seat, he had joined another college in Belur, he discontinued it within a month finding it difficult to travel, as it was located 80 km away from his house.