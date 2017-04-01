Not joining BJP, clarifies senior Congress leader Rajasekharan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister M V Rajasekharan on Friday rubbished speculations on joining the BJP.

“I appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for doing good work and that doesn’t mean I am leaving the Congress to join the BJP. I will always be in the Congress,” he said.

After his recent letter to PM Modi appreciating him for taking several welfare measures, there were speculations that he will tread S M Krishna’s path.

Former Chief Minister Krishna recently joined the BJP after resigning from the Congress. “The Congress party has given me everything. At this age why will I leave the party and join BJP? I believe in the Congress ideology and will continue to work for the party,” said the 89-year-old Congress leader.

Rajasekharan said PM Modi has responded to his letter thanking him for appreciating the good work done by the Centre.