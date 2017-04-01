Home States Karnataka

Reach out to people, Narendra Modi tells Karnataka MPs

After scoring big victories in the recent Assembly elections in the North, Prime Minister Modi set out to see the lotus bloom in the South.

Published: 01st April 2017 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2017 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After scoring big victories in the recent Assembly elections in the North, Prime Minister Modi wants to see the lotus bloom in the South. He has started the spade work in this regard with an eye on the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and the Assembly election in Karnataka to be held in 2018.

“Hit the ground, reach out to the people to take the BJP-led Union government’s welfare programmes like Jan Dhan, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and Mudra Bank. Spread awareness about the programmes and good work of our government among the masses,” was the message that was drilled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s breakfast interaction with Karnataka BJP MPs in New Delhi on Friday.

Modi had, in fact, convened the meeting of MPs of all the southern states to discuss the developments in their respective states and devise ways to expand the party base in those states.

Karnataka drew special attention as the state is being seen as the gateway to the south for BJP as the party sees itself having a good chance to storm back to power in 2018. “Modiji exhorted us to hit the ground and connect with the people to spread awareness about the welfare programmes launched by his government. He stressed the importance of exploiting social media in this regard,” a state BJP Lok Sabha member told Express.

But, the MPs could not take up the issue of a possible mediation of the PM to resolve the Mahadayi river water dispute between Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra. Even the expectations of people of Karnataka for more Central grants for drought-relief works could not be raised as it was convened mainly to discuss party affairs, the MP said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp