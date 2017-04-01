Reach out to people, Narendra Modi tells Karnataka MPs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After scoring big victories in the recent Assembly elections in the North, Prime Minister Modi wants to see the lotus bloom in the South. He has started the spade work in this regard with an eye on the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and the Assembly election in Karnataka to be held in 2018.

“Hit the ground, reach out to the people to take the BJP-led Union government’s welfare programmes like Jan Dhan, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and Mudra Bank. Spread awareness about the programmes and good work of our government among the masses,” was the message that was drilled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s breakfast interaction with Karnataka BJP MPs in New Delhi on Friday.

Modi had, in fact, convened the meeting of MPs of all the southern states to discuss the developments in their respective states and devise ways to expand the party base in those states.

Karnataka drew special attention as the state is being seen as the gateway to the south for BJP as the party sees itself having a good chance to storm back to power in 2018. “Modiji exhorted us to hit the ground and connect with the people to spread awareness about the welfare programmes launched by his government. He stressed the importance of exploiting social media in this regard,” a state BJP Lok Sabha member told Express.

But, the MPs could not take up the issue of a possible mediation of the PM to resolve the Mahadayi river water dispute between Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra. Even the expectations of people of Karnataka for more Central grants for drought-relief works could not be raised as it was convened mainly to discuss party affairs, the MP said.