Home States Karnataka

Truckers’ call off stir; supplies to ease  

The truckers’ strike was called off on Saturday after the state and union governments agreed to fulfil the demands of lorry owners, which included bringing down the rate of third party insurance premi

Published: 09th April 2017 02:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2017 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The truckers’ strike was called off on Saturday after the state and union governments agreed to fulfil the demands of lorry owners, which included bringing down the rate of third party insurance premium.


The strike, which paralysed commercial services in the southern states, was withdrawn after the Insurance Regularity and Development Authority (IRDA) agreed to reduce third party insurance premium to 23 per cent from 50 per cent. 

Labourers sleeping on a pile of onion
sacks at APMC Yard in Yeshwantpur
on Saturday. Transportation of essential
commodities had come to a grinding halt
, following truckers’strike for the last 10 days


According to a statement issued by G R Shanmughappa, General Secretary of South Zone Motor Transporters Welfare Association (SIMTA), the second round talks held for about six hours with IRDA authorities at Hyderabad was successful.

The delegation, led by him, presented statistics to the authorities to show how the steep increase in insurance premium would affect the lorry owners. 


In the statement, it has also stated that the IRDA has promised to take SIMTA and All India Motor Transport Congress into confidence by giving them memberships to the Consultation Committee, which decides the rates of insurance premium.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp