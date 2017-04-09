Truckers’ call off stir; supplies to ease  

By Express News Service

The truckers’ strike was called off on Saturday after the state and union governments agreed to fulfil the demands of lorry owners, which included bringing down the rate of third party insurance premium.



The strike, which paralysed commercial services in the southern states, was withdrawn after the Insurance Regularity and Development Authority (IRDA) agreed to reduce third party insurance premium to 23 per cent from 50 per cent.

Labourers sleeping on a pile of onion

sacks at APMC Yard in Yeshwantpur

on Saturday. Transportation of essential

commodities had come to a grinding halt

, following truckers’strike for the last 10 days



According to a statement issued by G R Shanmughappa, General Secretary of South Zone Motor Transporters Welfare Association (SIMTA), the second round talks held for about six hours with IRDA authorities at Hyderabad was successful.

The delegation, led by him, presented statistics to the authorities to show how the steep increase in insurance premium would affect the lorry owners.



In the statement, it has also stated that the IRDA has promised to take SIMTA and All India Motor Transport Congress into confidence by giving them memberships to the Consultation Committee, which decides the rates of insurance premium.