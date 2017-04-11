Plea on noise pollution disposed of

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The High Court on Monday asked the MS Ramaiah North City Layout Residents Welfare Association to submit a representation to the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) on the problem they are facing due to the noise from diesel generators and air-conditioned cooling units at Manyata Embassy Business Tech Park.



“On receiving the representation specifying their grievances, the pollution control board shall consider and dispose of the same, after giving opportunities of hearing to all concerned in the matter,” a division bench

of Chief Justice Subhro Kamal Mukherjee and Justice P S Dinesh Kumar said while disposing of a public interest litigation filed by the association.



The residents sought directions to the authorities to take remedial measures to stop noise pollution.

While hearing the petition, a division bench on February 17 had issued a notice to M/s Manyata Promoters Pvt Ltd, Mfar



Developers Pvt Ltd and Karnataka State Pollution Control Board.

The counsel of the tech park on Monday submitted that the management had already taken some steps to address the issues of residents.



The petitioner’s counsel had argued that KSPCB was not considering the grievances of the residents and that the tech park and respondents were taking undue advantage of it.