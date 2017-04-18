Biker tries to molest girl in busy locality  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Bengaluru witnessed yet another case of alleged molestation, this time in a bustling locality on Saturday night.

An unidentified man on a motorbike allegedly misbehaved with a college student in BTM Layout II Stage, when she was returning from a shop. The man tried to pull her T-shirt but fled after she raised an alarm. The girl has filed a case of sexual harassment.



A senior police officer said that around 10.30pm on April 15, the girl, a BA student in a private college, was walking towards her apartment after getting her mobile phone recharged from a nearby shop.

In her complaint, she mentioned that the man was driving towards her on a motorbike and tried to pull her T-shirt. When she shouted, he sped away. She later approached MICO Layout police and filed a complaint. An FIR was registered.



The police officer said there were no CCTV cameras where the incident took place but efforts are on to identify the person.



Speaking to Express, the girl, a native of West Bengal, said, “I usually go out along with my friend but on Saturday I went out alone to recharge my phone. While passing 8th Main Road, a man wearing a white helmet, tried to pull my T-shirt and I immediately stepped back. As I was in shock, I could not notice the bike’s number plate. However, I raised an alarm and two men who were playing on a ground nearby rushed to my side.”



She added, “They went to an apartment where a CCTV camera was installed to check for the bike’s number but the camera was not working. I think the man who misbehaved with me must be from the same area and he took advantage when he saw me walking alone.”