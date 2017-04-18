Home States Karnataka

Biker tries to molest girl in busy locality  

Bengaluru witnessed yet another case of alleged molestation, this time in a bustling locality on Saturday night.

Published: 18th April 2017 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2017 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

 BENGALURU : Bengaluru witnessed yet another case of alleged molestation, this time in a bustling locality on Saturday night.

An unidentified man on a motorbike allegedly misbehaved with a college student in BTM Layout II Stage, when she was returning from a shop. The man tried to pull her T-shirt but fled after she raised an alarm. The girl has filed a case of sexual harassment. 


A senior police officer said that around 10.30pm on April 15, the girl, a BA student in a private college, was walking towards her apartment after getting her mobile phone recharged from a nearby shop.

In her complaint, she mentioned that the man was driving towards her on a motorbike and tried to pull her T-shirt. When she shouted, he sped away. She later approached MICO Layout police and filed a complaint. An FIR was registered. 


The police officer said there were no CCTV cameras where the incident took place but efforts are on to identify the person. 


Speaking to Express, the girl, a native of West Bengal, said, “I usually go out along with my friend but on Saturday I went out alone to recharge my phone. While passing 8th Main Road, a man wearing a white helmet, tried to pull my T-shirt and I immediately stepped back. As I was in shock, I could not notice the bike’s number plate. However, I raised an alarm and two men who were playing on a ground nearby rushed to my side.”


She added, “They went to an apartment where a CCTV camera was installed to check for the bike’s number but the camera was not working. I think the man who misbehaved with me must be from the same area and he took advantage when he saw me walking alone.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp