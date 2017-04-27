Home States Karnataka

Karnataka HC stays criminal proceedings against KAS officer

The High Court on Wednesday stayed the criminal proceedings against Special Land Acquisition Officer L Bheema Nayak by the CID in relation with the death note left by his driver K C Ramesh.

Published: 27th April 2017 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2017 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The High Court on Wednesday stayed the criminal proceedings against Special Land Acquisition Officer L Bheema Nayak by the CID in relation with the death note left by his driver K C Ramesh.Hearing the criminal petition filed by Nayak, Justice Anand Byrareddy stayed the proceedings and issued notice to the CID and K C Mahendra, K C Ramesh’s brother.

In a complaint filed before Maddur police on December 6, 2016, Mahendra had said that his brother Ramesh committed suicide and had left a death note at a lodge in Shivapura.

“Nayak had helped a political leader to convert black money up to `100 crore after demonetisation.He knew that Ramesh knew about this and considered him to be a potential threat. Hence, Nayak, along with his driver Mohammed, and a few others, had threatened Ramesh with dire consequences. Following this, Ramesh consumed poison. But, before committing suicide, Ramesh had narrated about all the transactions to me,” he alleged in the complaint.  Later, Nayak was arrested and remanded to police custody for more than 15 days.

In counter, Nayak contended that no incriminating material had been seized by the investigating agency. “The allegation, in the death note, is virtually false.There is no material on record to show that the ingredients of offence of abetment had been satisfied and, therefore the offence under Section 306 of IPC cannot be said to have been committed,” he contended.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp