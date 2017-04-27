Karnataka HC stays criminal proceedings against KAS officer

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The High Court on Wednesday stayed the criminal proceedings against Special Land Acquisition Officer L Bheema Nayak by the CID in relation with the death note left by his driver K C Ramesh.Hearing the criminal petition filed by Nayak, Justice Anand Byrareddy stayed the proceedings and issued notice to the CID and K C Mahendra, K C Ramesh’s brother.

In a complaint filed before Maddur police on December 6, 2016, Mahendra had said that his brother Ramesh committed suicide and had left a death note at a lodge in Shivapura.

“Nayak had helped a political leader to convert black money up to `100 crore after demonetisation.He knew that Ramesh knew about this and considered him to be a potential threat. Hence, Nayak, along with his driver Mohammed, and a few others, had threatened Ramesh with dire consequences. Following this, Ramesh consumed poison. But, before committing suicide, Ramesh had narrated about all the transactions to me,” he alleged in the complaint. Later, Nayak was arrested and remanded to police custody for more than 15 days.

In counter, Nayak contended that no incriminating material had been seized by the investigating agency. “The allegation, in the death note, is virtually false.There is no material on record to show that the ingredients of offence of abetment had been satisfied and, therefore the offence under Section 306 of IPC cannot be said to have been committed,” he contended.