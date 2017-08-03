Karnataka: Veerashaivas, Lingayats are same, says Mahasabha

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as the separate religion status issue triggered difference of opinion among the community leaders, the Akhila Bharatiya Veerashaiva Mahasabha, the apex body of the community tried to put an end to the debate by advocating the need for an united approach to get separate religion tag for Veerashaiva Lingayats.

According to the Mahasabha, Veerashaiva and Lingayats are same and the Mahasabha will continue to fight for separate religion status for “Veerashaiva Lingayats.”

Speaking to reporters after an emergency meeting of the Mahasabha members, Municipal Administration Minister and Mahasabha general secretary Eshwara Khandre said it was unfortunate that some people within the community are making statements creating confusion among people.

“The meeting resolved to appeal to the members and leaders of the community not to issue any statements in public against the Veerashaiva-Lingayat religion and authorize the president of the Mahasabha to warn and take stern action against those indulging in such acts,’’ the minister said.

Some prominent members in the community, including Water Resources Minister M B Patil had recently stated that Lingayat, not Veerashaiva-Lingayat, should be given a separate religion status. On Wednesday, he reiterated his stand and said Lingayat should be declared as a separate religion.

Khandre and mahasabha president and former minister Shamanur Shivashankarappa said some people are advocating that Veerashaivas and Lingayats are different, which is a disturbing trend. The community will be divided if the same trend continues, the minister said.

The mahasabha will soon call a meeting of the community leaders, including those who expressed views contrary to its stand and try to convince them, he added.

‘List Veerashaivas,

Lingayats as OBCs’

Bengaluru: Karnataka State Veerashaiva Lingayath Panchamasali Association members urged that members of the Veerashaiva and Lingayath communities be included in the Other Backward class list. Basavaraja Dindur from the association told reporters that both Veerashaiva and Lingayaths are the same. Veerashaiva Lingayath should be declared as a separate religion, he added.

Forum stages protest, submits memorandum to government

Shivamogga: Members of the Veerashaiva Lingayat Okkuta on Wednesday urged the state government to recommend to the Central government to give independent religion status to Veerashaivas and Lingayats. Submitting a memorandum to the government after staging a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office here, they said mutt chiefs, leaders of the community and the Veerashaiva Mahasabha had earlier prevailed upon the state government to recommend to the Central government for getting a separate religion tag.