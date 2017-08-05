Over 50 per cent cut in salaries of 22 UoM temporary lecturers

By Express News Service

MYSURU:In a bad news for 22 temporary lecturers of its five new departments, the University of Mysore has resolved to cut their salaries to less than half.The five new departments — Molecular Biology, Organic Chemistry, Statistics, Public Administration and University School of Law - were created last year when Prof KS Rangappa was the vice-chancellor.

The 22 lecturers were paid a monthly salary of `50,000 each. Rangappa had maintained that it was necessary to pay them `50,000 to attract good faculty. He had said it would not have any financial bearing on the university as all those courses are self-financed.

But the Syndicate, which met on Thursday, resolved to reduce the salary to `22,500 stating that as per UGC guidelines temporary lecturers cannot be paid a monthly salary of more than `25,000.

The Syndicate also decided to write to the government asking it to conduct a high-level inquiry into the misappropriation of funds meant for the university's centenary celebrations. It was alleged that funds were diverted to Indian Science Congress.

Meanwhile, an outreach programme run by the university was cancelled in compliance with a UGC order. This means, there will no more fresh admissions. However, those who have already registered for the courses can continue their programme.