Cheaper Malaysian sand to beat shortage in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Faced with severe shortage of sand for construction due to restrictions on sand mining, the state gov​​ernment is all set to import sand from Malaysia.

Speaking to reporters after a cabinet sub-committee meeting on Monday, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs T B Jayachandra said that tenders have been almost approved to import sand from a Malaysian company, which had quoted low prices. In addition, the state government is likely to come up with a separate sand mining policy for the coastal region.

The Malaysian company is set to provide sand at `3,500 per tonne, which is much cheaper than the `7,000-9,000 per tonne it costs to procure sand locally at present.It was picked from three to four companies from various countries that had participated in the tendering process.“This will work out cheaper for us and we have accepted the tender. One shipment of sand will have 40,000-50,000 tonnes. This will be done through Mysore Sales International Limited (MSIL) and the amount quoted is for the destination and inclusive of GST and profit,” Jayachandra said.

He also said that a truckload of sand (about 10 tonnes) costs around `80,000 to `1 lakh and above.

“But with this sand, the cost would be `35,000 per truckload. This is not only cheaper than what we would have to pay to procure sand locally, but will also save our natural resources. It is simply not possible to get these rates locally,” he said.Further, Jayachandra hinted that some rationing of sand would be inevitable.

Questioned whether cheaper sand would help hoarding and lead to its diversion to big builders, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs T B Jayachandra said, “It will be the responsibility of the company to make sure that the sand reaches all the districts. We will have to check the licences of those who want to buy the sand and then issue a set quantity. Otherwise it will be difficult to cater to such a huge demand,” he added.

Meanwhile, a decision has been taken to formulate a separate sand mining policy for the coastal area. “We had sought the Advocate General’s opinion and he agreed that it’s feasible. Another sub committee will be formed and in a week’s time, we will take a look at all the new rules and submit the revised rules before the cabinet,” he said.