High command gives nod for cabinet expansion

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With BJP trying to seize the issue to consolidate its hold in the coastal region, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is keen to entrust the all important Home Ministry to a leader from the region. Ramanath Rai, who has been battling the BJP for over two decades now in the region , is seen as ideal to counter saffron groups that have turned hyper active in the region.

Divesting Siddaramaiah of the Co-operation portfolio was an urgent requirement considering the effective implementation of waiver of farm loan s obtained through co-operative institutions. The challenge of mobilising the resources for populist schemes, including farm loan waiver, is proving to be a daunting task. Getting a full time minister for Excise was imperative as the department has set a target of over `18,050 crore.

MLC seat for Ibrahim

C M Ibrahim, Deputy Chairperson of Karntaka State Planning Board and a confidant of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, is almost certain to make it to the Legislative Council.

Election for the MLC seat from the Legislative Assembly constituency that has fallen vacant following the death of Vimala Gowda of BJP is scheduled to be held on August 31 and Siddaramaiah is said to have succeeded in convincing the party high command to field Ibrahim for the post. Disappointment is in store for former Bengaluru Mayor Ramachandrappa, another associate of Siddaramaiah, who had lobbied for the seat.With Congress having a clear majority in the Legislative Assembly, BJP and JD(S) are unlikely to field their candidate.