Home States Karnataka

Karnataka second safest state in South India, says NCRB data

Karnataka is the second safest state in South India, after Andhra Pradesh, and has one of the lowest crime rates in the country, according to ‘Crime In India - 2016’ report by the NCRB.

Published: 01st December 2017 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2017 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka is the second safest state in South India, after Andhra Pradesh, and has one of the lowest crime rates in the country, according to ‘Crime In India - 2016’ report by the NCRB. (Express File Photo)

By Akram Mohammed and Kiran Parashar K M
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka is the second safest state in South India, after Andhra Pradesh, and has one of the lowest crime rates in the country, according to ‘Crime In India - 2016’ report by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

Neighbouring states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu have a significantly higher crime rate. For instance, crime rate in Kerala - 1980.1 crimes per lakh population - is about six times the rate in the state at 286.8 and around three times the crime rate in Tamil Nadu - 672.3. Andhra Pradesh has a lower crime rate at 250.1 crimes per one lakh population.

Karnataka, which registered 9.5 per cent more complaints than the previous years, was only 11th in terms of incidence of crime and cases filed in the state. While the total cases filed in 2016 was 1.79 lakh, it was 1.70 lakh in 2015 and 1.63 lakh in 2016.

When it comes to violent crimes, Karnataka is ranked just above Kerala in the list. Delhi tops the list with a violent crime rate of 77.5 crimes per lakh population (16,648 crimes), followed by Assam (74.2 crimes/lakh) and Haryana (52.1 crimes/lakh). None of the States from South India, except Kerala - ranked 10 - is listed among the top 10 states with a higher violent crime rate. Karnataka is in the 14th spot.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NCRB National Crime Records Bureau crime data crime statistics Crime in India Karnataka safest city

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp