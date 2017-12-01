Karnataka second safest state in South India, says NCRB data

Akram Mohammed and Kiran Parashar K M By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka is the second safest state in South India, after Andhra Pradesh, and has one of the lowest crime rates in the country, according to ‘Crime In India - 2016’ report by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

Neighbouring states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu have a significantly higher crime rate. For instance, crime rate in Kerala - 1980.1 crimes per lakh population - is about six times the rate in the state at 286.8 and around three times the crime rate in Tamil Nadu - 672.3. Andhra Pradesh has a lower crime rate at 250.1 crimes per one lakh population.

Karnataka, which registered 9.5 per cent more complaints than the previous years, was only 11th in terms of incidence of crime and cases filed in the state. While the total cases filed in 2016 was 1.79 lakh, it was 1.70 lakh in 2015 and 1.63 lakh in 2016.

When it comes to violent crimes, Karnataka is ranked just above Kerala in the list. Delhi tops the list with a violent crime rate of 77.5 crimes per lakh population (16,648 crimes), followed by Assam (74.2 crimes/lakh) and Haryana (52.1 crimes/lakh). None of the States from South India, except Kerala - ranked 10 - is listed among the top 10 states with a higher violent crime rate. Karnataka is in the 14th spot.