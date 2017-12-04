Siddaramaiah has turned 'Ravana' to stop Hindu festivals: Union minister Ananth Kumar

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ananth Kumar charged chief minister Siddaramaiah saying that the latter has turned ‘Ravana’, by stopping Hindu's from celebrating festivals and taking out processions.

Ananth Kumar said that the arrest has come in the way of members of Parliament from discharging his duty and functioning. The breach of privileges of the member will be taken up in the winter session of the Parliament that will start from December 15. The party has also decided to take up a legal battle on the issue, he added.

He said that Siddaramaiah by stopping devotees from taking out Hanuman Jayanthi procession was eyeing on ‘Vote bank’ politics. It has posed a threat to social harmony in the state. Siddaramaiah will pay the heavy price of this in the coming days, he added.

Condemning the arrest of state BJP Yuva Morcha President and MP Pratap Simha on the eve of Hanuman Jayanthi, he charged that Siddaramaiah was taking a unilateral decision by posing himself as dictator banning Hanuman procession for no reason.

He charged that the officers have not sought the permission of the Lok Sabha speaker to arrest the member and his party will take the issue seriously.