Home States Karnataka

Siddaramaiah has turned 'Ravana' to stop Hindu festivals: Union minister Ananth Kumar

Ananth Kumar said that the arrest has come in the way of members of Parliament from discharging his duty and functioning.

Published: 04th December 2017 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2017 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

File photo Union minister Ananth Kumar (Right) with BJP leader Yeddyurappa.

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ananth Kumar charged chief minister Siddaramaiah saying that the latter has turned ‘Ravana’, by stopping Hindu's from celebrating festivals and taking out processions. 

Ananth Kumar said that the arrest has come in the way of members of Parliament from discharging his duty and functioning. The breach of privileges of the member will be taken up in the winter session of the Parliament that will start from December 15. The party has also decided to take up a legal battle on the issue, he added.

He said that Siddaramaiah by stopping devotees from taking out Hanuman Jayanthi procession was eyeing on ‘Vote bank’ politics. It has posed a threat to social harmony in the state. Siddaramaiah will pay the heavy price of this in the coming days, he added.

Condemning the arrest of state BJP Yuva Morcha President and MP Pratap Simha on the eve of Hanuman Jayanthi, he charged that Siddaramaiah was taking a unilateral decision by posing himself as dictator banning Hanuman procession for no reason. 

He charged that the officers have not sought the permission of the Lok Sabha speaker to arrest the member and his party will take the issue seriously.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ravana Siddaramaiah Ananth Kumar Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp