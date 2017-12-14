Home States Karnataka

Mysuru zoo to get 6 more anacondas next year

Mysuru Zoo will get six more green anacondas from Sri Lanka next year.

By Sreekantswamy
Express News Service

MYSURU: Mysuru Zoo will get six more green anacondas from Sri Lanka next year. Speaking to Express, executive director of zoo C Ravishankar said: “Six anacondas are expected to be brought to the zoo in early 2018 from Sri Lanka. We currently have one that survived among the total five anacondas brought in November 2011 from the island nation. Mysuru zoo is the only place in the state that has anacondas.”

The anacondas aged one and two-year-old will be brought in a pair of three (three males and three females), by sparing two pairs of each of black buck and nilgai under animal exchange programme to Lankan zoo, the official said. With the glass enclosures already built near the snake house after bringing the young anacondas for the first time six years ago made the job easy for the zoo officials this time.
 Among the five brought earlier, one was found weak on its arrival and died, while another died of heart attack, followed by another after the period of molting. Likewise, four died in six years down the line.
The zoo, currently has over 1,900 animals, birds, reptiles species, some native and also foreign breeds, attracting tourists across the globe.

