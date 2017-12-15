Kashmiri film mirrors issues plaguing B’luru

Kiran Parashar K M By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A documentary on 15-year-old Kashmiri boy, ‘Saving the Saviour’, has touched a chord with Bengaluru audiences as it deals with lake pollution, an issue plaguing the city. The documentary was screened at the 11th edition of the ‘Voices From The Waters International Travelling Film Festival on Water-2017’ held at Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) on Thursday. The film is based on Bilal Ahmad Dar aka Billa’s life. Billa scavenges Asia’s biggest freshwater Wular Lake in Kashmir every day for plastic and trash, thus saving the water body from pollution. The movie comes as an eye-opener to Bengaluru, which is struggling to save its lakes.

The national award-winning documentary narrates the story of the boy who lost his father at the age of 9. Though he is gifted with exceptional aptitude for education, he is forced to drop out of school to support his family of three (two sisters and mother). Billa’s daily routine involves scavenging the Wular Lake for plastic and trash, which he sells to feed his family. The film brings out the irony - the plastic and trash, which is choking the Wular Lake, proves a saviour for Billa; and in doing so, he turns a saviour of the lake.

After watching it, director T S Nagabharana, who is also the chairman of the festival, said, “I felt that the movie is very relatable as Bengaluru lakes are facing similar issues. Many Bengalureans are ignorant about water sources. The muddy, garbage-filled lakes lying unattended, really worries me. Nobody is concerned about it because they are getting sufficient water.”

Documentary director Jalal Ud Din Baba, who was supposed to attend the festival, could not make it to Bengaluru due to poor weather conditions in Kashmir. Speaking to Express over phone, he said, “I am delighted to know that my documentary received a good response in Bengaluru too.”