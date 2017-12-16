Kalachakra Panchangam released

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Astrologer S K Jain launched his almanac Kalachakra Panchangam on Friday. The almanac is a ready reckoner for auspicious occasions like installation of temple deities, marriages and rituals. It provides a compilation of predictions for people of all zodiac signs. “On January 14 next year, exactly at 1.50 pm, the Sun will enter Uttarayana when it will begin its northward journey. So Makara Sankranti is technically our New Year and not January 1,” Jain said.

He also said that on October 17, 2018, at 6.45 pm, the Talacauvery will start to spring up. “For peace and happiness in society it is suggestible that everyone follows the Kalachakra,” he said. There are two impending dangers in February and July, according to the Panchangam.“The muhurtas will also help farmers as they can sow seeds at the appropriate time to reap a good harvest,” he said.

Quoting Albert Einstein, he said, “Science without religion is lame. Religion without science is blind.” The almanac, priced at `90, is available both in English and Kannada. The almanac also has palmistry and Vastu details.

“Even before telescope, microscope and stethoscope were invented, we calculated time accurately to the dot. Through shadows of structures, calculations could be made accurately to the minute. Usually, the scientific world attacks us, but when everything is backed by astrological calculations, I don’t know how this is not a science,” he said.

“People should avoid dyuta (gambling), panam (alcohol), striyaha (women), shoona (meat) and gold to have a prosperous new year,” he added.