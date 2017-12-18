Now, police say Honnavar girl’s injury on hand was self-inflicted

By Express News Service

KARWAR:The school girl attack case of Honnavar has taken a dramatic turn after the police clarified that there was no attempt of attack or molestation.It was alleged that two unknown people attacked a school going girl at Kodlagadde village of Honnavar taluk last week. During the investigation, the police and doctors learnt that injuries on the girl’s hand were self -inflicted fearing a boy who troubled her regularly.

SP Vinayak Patil said during the medical examination, doctors clarified that the wounds are of ‘hesitation injury mark’ and during counselling, the girl narrated the whole story.

Based on her statement, the police have registered a case against one Ganesh Eshwar Naik under Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act and are searching for him.The girl would walk 8 km to reach her high school in Samshi in the forest area. Ganesh Eshwar Naik of neighbouring village would force her to get into his car or two-wheeler in the last 5-6 months.

Fearing this, the girl stopped going to the school and informed her mother about it.After her friends informed about the ongoing exams, on Thursday, the girl was heading to the school but fearing that the boy would trouble and harass her, the girl made self injuries with pins on both the hands.