BJP’s Mahadayi talks a poll trick: CM

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI/BENGALURU:BJP leaders, who are facing flak for not taking up with the Centre the Kalasa Banduri issue, on Wednesday met BJP president Amit Shah and Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar in the national capital to find solution to the dispute.

However, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC president G Parameshwara termed BJP’s meeting as an election gimmick. In Goa, BJP was in power earlier also, why did they not make any efforts earlier? The party is trying to politicise the issue keeping elections in mind,” said Parameshwara.

Organisations that are fighting for the implementation of the project too are sceptical of the BJP finding a solution to the long-pending project. They suspect it to be a ploy of the BJP leaders to get temporary relief as they were under intense pressure.

BJP is convinced that their electoral prospects are bleak in the region if they fail to find a solution to this problem, they said. Jana Samanya Vedike president D Ayyappa said Yeddyurappa kept on making promises to them on resolving the Mahadayi dispute, but never succeeded. “If at all he does it now, it should have proper authentication and should have legitimacy and should not become just an eye wash,” he said. However, BJP general secretary C T Ravi said the party was making an honest attempt to end the issue once for all. With talks being held between the top party leaders, they will certainly arrive at an amicable solution keeping the interest of all the states, which are part of the dispute, he added.