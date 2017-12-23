What is the biggest challenge industries are facing in Karnataka?

The biggest challenge for industries in every state is to create infrastructure, jobs and wealth in the hands of people. The NDA government, during the Lok Sabha election campaign, promised to create two crore jobs per year. Today, if you see across the country, job creation is in the negative. This has happened because of automation, digitisation, robotics.

What is the way out in such a situation?

The way out is to make education and healthcare the priority sectors. Karnataka government is bringing out many welfare schemes. Education should be of good quality to create new jobs. As new industries like aviation come up, we have to look at the type of skills that should be imparted for employment in the sector, like we did for information technology (IT).

Is quality human resource a major challenge in Karnataka?

We are attracting investment of `1.47 lakh crore, followed by Gujarat with `77,000 crore. It is possible only because of the talent and rich human resource we have. More than 500 research and development centres are based here. So, talent is very important. In our Industrial policy, we had assured that we will create 15 lakh jobs by March 2019, across all sectors. By October 2017 -- with one-and-a-half years to go for the set date -- we already created more than 14 lakh jobs; and 5.09 lakh jobs are in the pipeline as execution of projects is going on. Karnataka is on the positive in terms of employment generation when the nation as a whole is in negative figures.

What do you think of the policies of the Centre, say ‘Make In India’?

‘Make in India’ is a good policy. Start-up India is a good policy. But, Karnataka started this long back. PM’s initiatives are good and we are supporting that. But we have started all such schemes long back, as Karnataka is a visionary state. Karnataka thinks ahead of time. For example, the aviation policy, in which we were the leaders, Karnataka was the first state to have Infrastructure policy, industrial policy, single window concept, first Global Investors Meet, start-up policy, etc. Now we have an electric vehicle policy - which nobody else has.

R V Deshpande,

Large & Medium Industries Minister, Karnataka