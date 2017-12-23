VIJAYAPURA:Four days after a 15-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Vijayapura, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), along with the district police, have arrested four people.

Ananda Kumar, the CID Investigating Officer, said, “The accused were hiding in different districts of Karnataka and parts of Maharashtra. The arrested are the main accused Deepak Mulasavalagi and his accomplices Sagar More, Srishail Muchakandi, Kailash Rathod, all from Vijayapura. Three more persons involved in the crime are yet to be arrested.”

The arrested youths are accused of abducting the girl, who was on her way to school along with her younger sister, raping and murdering her in a house in Manjunath Nagar. The incident had triggered uproar among Dalit and students organisations. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who has been touring various districts, had called on the family a day after the incident and handed over compensation. Later that day, he had also announced that the CID will investigate the case.

Ananda Kumar said police teams visited various districts in Karnataka and also Pune, Solapur and Mumbai in Maharashtra to nab them. However, he did not comment when asked about the victim being gangraped. He said that the autopsy report was awaited and it’s too early to say anything. “We are also checking if the accused have any criminal record,” he said.