BENGALURU: The state government wants to have more control over the appointment of Vice-Chancellors of universities. For this purpose, the Department of Higher Education is bringing in amendments to the Karnataka State Universities (KSU) Act-2000.As per department sources, the proposed amendments are likely to be placed before the Legislative Assembly and Council scheduled to be held in February.

A major amendment proposed is about the appointment of Vice-Chancellors. In the background of the ongoing tussle between the Raj Bhavan and the state government over the appointment of V-Cs to seven universities, the department is planning to keep more powers with the government.As already discussed in meetings, the department plans to make the government the sole authority to finalise the name for the posts and the Governor and Chancellor of state universities just the appointing authority. “It has been discussed to give just the action initiating powers against the VCs to the Governor, and the rest of the rights is to be with the government. Even in case of appointments, it will be made mandatory for the Governor to appoint the name which is decided by the government,” said an official source.

The issue has even been discussed by the house committee constituted to look into the issues of KSU Act amendment. In the meeting held on Wednesday, some house committee members raised the issue and expressed their opinion in support of keeping more powers with the government when it comes to VC appointment. In case of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), the state has already taken the powers of the Governor. As RGUHS has a separate act, it was amended two years ago in this regard.

Presently, the posts of VCs at seven universities are vacant. Though search committees have submitted their recommendations long back, the government and Raj Bhavan have failed to make a move. The proposal to amend the Act on those lines has received opposition as many academicians feel that it will “boost political appointments” at state universities.

Posts vacant for long

11.01.2017

University of Mysore

08.02.2017

Janapada University

06.02.2017

Bangalore University

30.09.2017

Tumkur University

13.07.2017

RGUHS

24.09.2016

Veterinary University, Bidar

23.12.2015

Law University, Hubballi

More vacancies

V-C posts in agri varsities in Bengaluru, Dharwad and Bagalkot will be vacant in January