BENGALURU: A report on socio-medical status of transgenders in India and sex re-assignment surgery, was released jointly by NIMHANS and two other NGOs here on Friday. Transgender rights activist Akkai Padmashali was present at the function to release the report. She spoke about the problems transgenders face to undergo sex re-assignment surgery. “India is far behind other nations when it comes to this surgery. We should learn from other countries,” she said.

She added that if a person’s sex and psychology were in conflict, they did not know whom to approach for help. A lot of her friends who had undergone this, had committed suicide, she revealed. She said a lot of transgenders needed the surgery but could not afford it.

Padmashali said people who wanted to undergo female-to-male surgeries faced many issues. “How will they arrange the money — about `3-4 lakh, by only begging and sex work,” she said.