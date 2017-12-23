BELAGAVI: Coming down heavily on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his comment on the state government celebrating the birth anniversary of Tipu Sultan and not Hanuman, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the government need not learn from the former as it was giving equal importance to all religions and maintaining religious harmony in the state.

Speaking after laying foundation stones to undertake various developmental works at Yamakanamaradi assembly constituency on Friday, he said the state was celebrating the birth anniversaries of Basavanna, Kanaka, Valmikhi, Shivaji, Rani Channamma, Bhagirath, Krishna, Mahaveer, Sevalal and many more saints and sharanas.

The CM said he has better knowledge of history and religious matter of the state and it will be better if Adityanath takes care of the law and order situation of his own state. He said fixing the portrait of Basavanna in government offices compulsorily and naming Vijaypura university after Akka Mahadevi was done in his tenure. “Hindutva is not the property of anyone. We too are Hindus and not against Muslims, Christians and Jains.”