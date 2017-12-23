BENGALURU/BELAGAVI:A day after the Goa Chief Minister expressed his willingness to discuss the Mahadayi river water sharing issue, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has urged him to convene a meeting at the earliest to try and arrive at a negotiated settlement.

In a letter to Manohar Parrikar, Siddaramaiah stated he had perused the former’s ‘personal’ letter to state BJP president B S Yeddyurappa. “I only wish you had replied to my letter, since I took the initiative for a negotiated settlement; not only on my own but also on suggestion made by judges of Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal on September 1, 2016.’’

Expressing displeasure over the Goa CM not responding to his earlier requests for a meeting, Siddaramaiah said, “Be that as it may, I once again request that we, the Chief Ministers of three states of Mahadayi basin, meet on any convenient date and time, at the earliest and at a venue of your choice, so as to try and arrive at a negotiated settlement.’’

Siddaramaiah said the matter is urgent as the tribunal has fixed the final hearing from February 6 to 22, 2018. He also clarified that Karnataka has claimed 14.98 tmcft of water out of the dependable flow of 199 tmcft at 75% dependability — as estimated by the CWC in 2003 — which includes drinking water of 7.56 tmcft as cleared by the Centre in 2003 and 7 tmcft out of surplus flow for drought-prone areas in the Malaprabha basin.

On Thursday, the Goa CM had stated that they are willing to consider Karnataka’s demand for Mahadayi river only to provide drinking water to drought-hit districts in the region.Meanwhile, speaking to mediapersons in Belagavi, Water Resources Minister M B Patil urged Parrikar to convene a meeting within a week. “Karnataka will put pressure on Goa to convene a meeting at the earliest, may be within a week, as nothing can be done once the election dates are announced,’’ he said. The BJP leaders should ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the matter, like former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi who had settled Telangana and Narmada river projects disputes outside the tribunal, he said. Patil said they will soon hold a meeting with leaders of all political parties and farmers to discuss the issue.

Cong rattled by BJP’s success, says Suresh Kumar

The BJP has taken strong exception to the “uncharitable remarks made by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah” against BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa on the Mahadayi issue. “Instead of showing magnanimity and appreciating the sincere efforts of the BJP in ensuring water to the parched areas of North Karnataka after convincing the Government of Goa, our Chief Minister, on the other hand, has criticised our President which is unbecoming of the post Siddaramaiah holds,’’ said BJP spokesperson Suresh Kumar.

Kumar said the Congress in general and Siddaramaiah in particular are rattled by the BJP’s success in taking a significant step in resolving the Mahadayi issue.

Call for North K’taka Bandh on Dec 27

The Kalasa-Banduri Horata Samiti, a forum of farmers from North Karnataka which is fighting for implementation of Kasala-Banduri drinking water project, has called for North Karnataka bandh on December 27 seeking early solution to the dispute.