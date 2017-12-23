MYSURU: A 25-year-old woman who was rescued from a massage parlour in the city has accused two noted Sandalwood actors of sexually harassing her.

The woman said the comedians harassed her during their visits to the massage parlour. She said she went to the police commissioner’s office on Friday to file a complaint, but returned empty handed as the latter was not there at the time.

At the time of massage, the duo insisted on touching their private parts and warned her of complaining to parlour owner Rajesh if she failed to do so, she claimed. The accused, Rajesh has been arrested and remanded in judicial custody.