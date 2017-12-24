BENGALURU: Over 100 farmers from Gadag district in North Karnataka are protesting outside the state BJP headquarters in the city demanding water from the Mahadayi river immediately. They are also demanding an assurance from the BJP leaders that they will make efforts to resolve the issue at the earliest.MP and BJP General Secretary Shobha Karandlaje met the farmers and explained to them about the efforts made by the party leaders to resolve the issue. The farmers refused to withdraw the protest and decided to continue till BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa meets them and gives them an assurance.

Sources in the BJP said Yeddyurappa, who is currently campaigning in North Karnataka, expressed his inability to come to the city and invited the protesting farmers to a meeting in Hubballi.

However, the farmers demanded that the BJP leader meet them outside the party office where they are protesting. The farmers claimed that they do not belong to any political party and some of them also appreciated the BJP leaders efforts to solve the dispute, but urged them to put pressure on the Goa government to release water.

As the farmers decided to stay there at night, police personnel have been deployed to prevent any untoward incident.Shobha dares govt to arrest her BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje on Saturday said police have registered an FIR against her for making a statement about a girl who was attacked in Uttara Kannada district. “The Chief Minister is resorting to such tactics to scare people, who speak against his government or jihadi activities in the state. I will not apply for bail and challenge the CM to arrest me,’’ the BJP leader told reporters here on Friday.