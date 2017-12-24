HUBBALLI: State BJP president B S Yeddyurappa saw Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s hand in Goa Congress leaders’ opposition to the willingness of Chief Minister Manohar Pariikar to share Mahadayi waters with Karnataka for drinking needs. “With the support of top their leadership, Congress leaders of Goa are creating hurdles in finding a solution to the dispute”, Yeddyurappa said. He told reporters here on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had suggested that political parties convince their leaders to resolve the dispute once for all. “We have succeeded in persuading Parrikar to come to the negotiation table. But, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the state Congress leaders never spoke to their Goa leaders,” he said.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Shantaram Naik has been opposing the Goa government’s to move to hold a dialogue with Karnataka. “Can any leaders of the Congress in Karnataka ask Naik not to throw the spanner,” he asked.Turning the heat on Siddaramaiah and the state Congress leaders for accusing the BJP of misusing the Mahadayi issue for political gains, Yeddyurappa said the Congress itself is politicising the issue at every point. While the issue was before the UPA government, the Congress failed to take a concrete decision and took the dispute to the Tribunal.

When the BJP is trying to find a way to get water at least for drinking purpose, the Congress leaders of Goa are again playing politics, he charged. On criticism of state JD(S) president H D Kumaraswamy, he said he (Kumaraswamy) was never in the favour of Kalasa-Banduri Nala project. It will be better for Kumaraswamy not to speak on the issue, he added.

When asked about people’s confusion over the outcome of Parrikar’s letter, Yeddyurappa said most of them have already convinced about the BJP’s “honest effort” to find a solution to the dispute. But some are creating confusion by resorting to agitations. The BJP will reach out to the public during the Parivartana Yatre and clear their confusion, if any, he added. BJP leaders Jagadish Shettar, Prahlad Joishi, C T Ravi and Ravikumar were present.