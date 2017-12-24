HUBBALLI: Of the total Rs 45,000 crore spent on irrigation projects in the last four years, the share of north Karnataka is almost 60 per cent, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.Addressing the Janashirvada Yatre here on Saturday, Siddaramaiah said till now, the government has spent around Rs 26,000 crore on projects in N-K region and an additional Rs 4,000 crore will be spent till March next year. Spending of Rs 50,000 on irrigation projects was an assurance made by the Congress and the remaining amount will be spent by the end of this fiscal.

Saying that his government has already fulfilled a majority of the promises made during the last assembly elections, he said in addition to the poll manifesto, several other social welfare programmes were implemented. Making the state open defecation-free by next March is high on its agenda. Siddaramaiah said development and social welfare programmes have benefited people of all castes and religions.