BELAGAVI: Getting admitted in an hospital may be doing more harm than good. Acinetobacter baumannii bacteria — which is one of the major causes for hospital-acquired infections -- are fast developing multidrug — and extreme drug-resistant strains, says a new study. Acinetobacter is one of the six ‘ESKAPE’ bacteria across the world that cause most hospital-acquired infections, even inside highly sterile Intensive Care Units. The bacteria are known to cause diseases like pneumonia, infections of the blood stream, urinary tract and skin.

The findings are based on a study conducted by researchers of Kamineni Academy of Medical Sciences and Research Center in Hyderabad, published in the Indian Journal of Microbiology Research this month.