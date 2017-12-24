MANGALURU: Two miscreants who came on a motorcycle fired at a residence of a contractor, located near NH-66 at Mulki, near here, on Saturday night.

According to police, Nagaraj is working as a contractor in Mulki Town Municipality and his house is located at Padupanambur in Mulki. One among the miscreants entered the compound of Nagaraj's house and fired two rounds at the house before fleeing from the spot.

The bullets damaged the main door of house and bonnet ofNagaraj

Nagaraj's car. Nagaraj and his family members were inside the house during the incident.

On hearing the sound of gunshots, neighbours gathered at the spot.

Police suspect involvement of underworld elements behind the incident. They said that Nagaraj was receiving calls from underworld elements demanding haftha (protection money). However, Nagaraj had neither filed a case in police station nor had provided money to them.

It is the second incident of a shootout in this month reported in Mangaluru. It could be recalled that two persons had come to a garment shop 'Sanjeeva Shetty Silks and Sarees', located at Carstreet in the city and fired at the shop on December 8, due to which an employee sustained bullet injuries. Though it is believed that it must be the handiwork of underworld element Kali Yogish, it is yet to be confirmed.

