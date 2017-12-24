KARWAR: Two people including a child were killed and 10 were injured when a government bus in which they were travelling overturned near Yalaguppa village of Honnavar taluk, on Sunday.

According to Honnavar police, the deceased have been identified as Preetam(9) from Mangalvar peth area in Hubballi and M Sangeeta(20) from Mysuru. Another 10 people who sustained injuries have been admitted to Honnavar government hospital. However, the condition of one of the patients is said to be critical.

The North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation bus was heading to Chikkamagalur from Karwar on Sunday morning and there were 35 passengers on the bus. When the bus was moving on Honnavar Bengaluru highway, a two-wheeler came from the opposite side on a narrow road. To give space to the two-wheeler, the driver slammed the brakes, causing the bus to veer off the road and topple, said police. A case has been registered at Honnavar police station.