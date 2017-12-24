BELAGAVI: The investigation into the Vijayapura rape and murder case has thrown open a few new angles. The initial report of the postmortem has revealed that there was no gang rape, said a source from the investigating team. Also the main accused in the rape and murder, a minor, claims to have known the victim for the last two years, police say. He has provided conversations on his mobile as evidence to the police.

“The death is said to have occurred due to respiratory failure. We can confirm on what caused the respiratory failure only after the lab reports from Belagavi are received,” the source said. On Friday, the CID police arrested four boys on charges of rape and murder that occurred on December 19.

“The investigating team has got the conversations of the victim and the main accused. But the parents deny that they were known to each other. The only eye witness, the victim’s sister who was accompanying her to the school, knew that both the accused and the victim were known to each other. We are questioning the friends of both the victim and the accused to get more information on the crime,” the source said.

Dalit leaders from Vijayapura allege that the police are weakening the case. “It’s possible that someone could be putting pressure to weaken the case. Every day the statements of police are changing. Now they are saying that the accused are minors and may escape the law despite killing the girl. We shall fight till the girl, a Dalit, gets justice,” said a leader from Vijayapura.

On Saturday, Vijayapura observed a bandh.

Eye Witness (sister) Account

Main accused stopped my sister and dragged her with the help of his friends who were in an autorickshaw. When I came back to search for my sister along with a teacher, I found her gasping for breath.

Police Account

There was no gang rape; the accomplices of the main accused have helped him in the incident. Victim was known to the accused for the last two years and the accused studied in the same school where victim was studying.