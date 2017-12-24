KALABURAGI: The BJP has alleged that the Kalaburagi district administration has spent Rs 10 lakh for a dinner of Chief Minister and his collegues and officials during his Sadhane Sambhrama programme in Kalaburagi on December 16.Former president of Kalaburagi district BJP unit (Rural) Rajakumar Patil Telkur, who is one among the aspirant from Sedam constituency, told press persons that the dinner was hosted by Kalaburagi district administration at the behest of Kalaburagi District Minister Sharanaprakash Patil at Aiwan-E-Shahi Guest House.

The district administration has spent Rs 800 per plate for the dinner. Minister for irrigation M B Patil, Sharanaprakash Patil, Yadgir District Minister Priyank Kharge, former minister Sharanabasappa Darshanapur, Aland MLA B R Patil were among VVIPs who were served dinner in silver plates and bowl.

Rajkumar Patil alleged that the dinner was served by a caterer of Hyderabad.

The BJP leader said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah claims himself that he is the follower of Lohia and Sharanaprakash Patil claims that he has not taken even a cup of tea from anybody’s house. “What message they want to give to general public by using silver plates and bowls,” Telkur asked.

Instead of spending in such a way, the money could have been used for giving good rate to the Tur to farmers, he opined. There was no response from Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner R Venkateshkumar despite repeated attempts by Express.