BENGALURU: A pleasure trip for eight students from a city college to Hogenakkal Falls turned tragic when three of them drowned in the Cauvery river near the falls on Friday. The deceased are Santhosh Kumar(22), R Balaji (18), a resident of Kanakapura, and Yeshas (18) from Uttarahalli. They were 2nd year diploma students of KS Polytechnic College at Talaghattapura. Hogenakkal Falls is a popular series of waterfalls in Tamil Nadu’s Dharmapuri district, at a distance of about 180 km from Bengaluru.

The police were informed of the incident, and they took the help of local residents and coracle owners to find and fish out the three bodies from the river. Personnel of the fire and rescue services department also arrived on the spot. Two bodies were found on Friday, while the third one was fished out on Saturday morning, a police official said.

According to the official, there is one security person assigned to prevent people from entering the restricted area. But it is yet unclear how the group of 8 managed to get access. The family members of the deceased rushed to the spot on hearing of the accident. The bodies of the three deceased students were taken for a post-mortem at Pennagaram Government Hospital, after which they were handed over to the families. The bodies were scheduled to reach the city late on Saturday night.Hogennakkal police have registered a case. Kiran, a friend of Santosh who was not a part of this trip, said the eight students had gone to the falls in an SUV.

How it happened

Police said the eight students had gone on the trip without telling their families. They were swimming within the Alambadi forest area, where entry is restricted. Police said the boys went to swim in the river which is about half a kilometre away from the falls. Around 2.30 pm, Santosh entered the river and was in trouble. His friends Balaji and Yeshas entered the river to try and save him. They too were washed away.