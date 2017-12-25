BALLARI: The hillock beyond M K Nagar behind Rajaraeshwarinagar slum had a surprise guest on Sunday evening. Residents had a shock after they sighted a big cat atop the hillock. It did not take long for them to realise what it was.

The big cat was first sighted around 5.30 pm. The MK Nagar hillock between Hospet Road and Siraguppa hillock is just behind the house of former mining baron and BJP leader Gali Janardhana Reddy and Ballari Member of Parliament Sriramulu.

“When I looked towards the hillock, I saw something moving. I thought it was a tiger and took a picture with my mobile phone and sent it to the forest department. I asked them to do something as there are residential localities,” said Rajashekar, a resident of M K Nagar.Kiran, another resident, said the animal was playing on its own and later sat on a rock. As the news spread, people started gathering at the area.

About 10-15 forest department staff launched a combing operation to trace the animal.

“We will continue our search operation on this night. We will be camping here.We have placed a cage and experts are here to tranquilise the animal. A few more people will be joining us tomorrow,” Range Forest officer Harsha told Express.He said: “We have asked residents to stay indoors and take care of their pets and domestic animals.”