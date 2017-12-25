HAVERI: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has called upon people of the state to bring the BJP back to power.At the Parivarthan Yatre at Sri Shivaligeshwar Women’s College grounds here on Sunday, he said people of Karnataka should eliminate the Congress as the party government under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is the most corrupt in India. Karnataka is the only Congress-ruling major state in the country and the party was displaced in 17 states, he said.

He accused the CM of indirectly extending financial support to the AICC. Saying that law and order has collapsed in the state, he said more than 20 Hindu activities were killed in the state, but the government has not taken any step to book the culprits.“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is releasing more funds for development and welfare of the state. But, the Karnataka government is not properly utilising the same,” he alleged.

State BJP president B S Yeddyurappa, MPs G M Siddeshwara and Shivakumar Udasi, former ministers C T Ravi, Govind Karjol and C M Udasi and former MLA Nehru Olekar were present. “Karnataka is waiting for a change. People of the state have made up their mind to dislodge the Congress government. People are enthusiastically participating in the Parivartan Yatre by the BJP. They are desperately waiting to change the government, “said Chouhan.