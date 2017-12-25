Karnataka is a land of opportunities. The state, known for its skilled human resources, salubrious weather and infrastructure, is one of the most sought-after destinations for investors from across the world. To chart out a vision document to ensure the state’s growth at a faster pace, The New Indian Express is bringing together thought leaders and experts from various sectors. At conclave ‘Vision-2025’ on January 1, 2018, experts will highlight pertinent issues and present their visions to convert challenges into opportunities. Challenges to ensure infrastructure development, especially in Bengaluru that is growing at a phenomenal rate; making our educational institutions world class; measures to retain top spot in attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) by improving ease of doing business; and measures to make agriculture sustainable at a time when farm sector is facing a crisis situation, will be among the topics discussed at the conclave. The conclave will be attended by political and business leaders, top bureaucrats and members of the civil society who play an important role in the development of the state. In the run-up to the conclave, The New Indian Express is bringing you a series of interviews and stories focusing on Vision 2025.

PROPOSED SEASON-WISE AND CROP-WISE TARGETs OF MAJOR AGRICULTURAL CROPS IN KARNATAKA DURING 2017-18