KARWAR: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar visited Kumta town to participate in a private function of GSB community on Sunday.He came to Kumta by a non-AC passenger train from Madgoan. The Kumta police escorted him from Kumta railway station to the town.

After participating in the function, he visited Venkataramana and Veeranjaneya temples in the town.

Speaking to reporters, he said to check the flow of patients from outside the state, Bambolim government hospital is going to charge such patients, but it won’t charge emergency patients. He refused to reply when asked about Mahadayi issue. He returned to Goa by travelling in a passenger train.