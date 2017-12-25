BENGALURU:After successive years of drought, this year’s monsoon seems to have brought some relief and hope to farmers in Karnataka. However, fluctuations in prices of agricultural produce has been a matter of concern for the farming fraternity. Unable to understand the demand and supply chain in the market, often, farmers become victims of the situation and are forced to sell their produce in distress. And it’s the middlemen who make the most of it.

The state government’s Unified Market Platform (UMP) aims to eliminate middlemen. Yet, experts say the efficiency of this initiative has to increase as commission agents employ innovative ways to exploit the farmers. Agriculture scientist Dr Vasanth Kumar Thimakapura says, “The recommendations of the Agriculture Price Commission must be implemented. Middlemen easily take away 10-15 per cent of the earnings from the grower, but for the farmer it is difficult.”

Experts also point out that the Raitha Samparka Kendras at hobli levels have turned to be mere market bargaining centres for the middlemen rather than educating farmers about cultivating crops. Vasanth Kumar says, “The objective of the Raitha Samparka Kendras was to educate and inform farmers, but most of them have turned into market places, which is very unfortunate.”

There have also been a few good programmes of the state which have come to the rescue of farmers, like the ‘Krishi Honda’ (agricultural ponds) and ‘Yantra Dhaare’ (farming equipment lending) scheme, he added. Former vice-chancellor of the University of Agricultural Sciences, Dharwad, Dr M Mahadevappa says, “The year has not been so good, but there has been some relief for farmers. Due to lack of cold chains and storage facilities, the farmer is forced to sell his produce for less. Every taluk should have facilities to store farm produce. Although there are a few cold chains, there is a lack of honesty in this business. We need a transparent system to protect the interests of farmers.”

However, Agriculture minister Krishna Byregowda differed saying, “Online marketing of agricultural produce through the innovative Unified Market Platform( UMP) has helped reduce exploitation of farmers by middlemen. Farmers’ produce is traded through a transparent, online platform. Since, all agri markets (APMCs) are unified through the online platform, a farmer’s produce can be sold in distant markets (even at higher prices) without farmers having to travel the extra distance.“This innovation, according to a NITI Ayog study, is fetching 38% more income for farmers in Karnataka. The Union government has picked this as a great success story and is now trying to implement it in all other states, too,” he said.